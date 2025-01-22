Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize Amid Trade Tariff Uncertainty
Euro zone bond yields remained steady after a drop, as investors felt relief that U.S. President Donald Trump had paused on increasing tariffs. Bond yields had previously surged due to concerns over U.S. growth and potential inflation. Record demand for euro zone bonds adds to yield stability.
Euro zone bond yields showed signs of stabilization on Wednesday, following a brief decline, as investors expressed cautious relief that U.S. President Donald Trump refrained from imposing additional tariffs as previously suggested.
Trump recently indicated plans to impose a 10% duty on Chinese imports and suggested tariffs targeting the European Union, however, he temporarily held off on such actions, prompting market speculation over future economic moves. Investors noted that Germany's 10-year bond yield, a crucial benchmark in the euro zone, recorded a minor increase of 1.5 basis points.
Spanish and French bond markets demonstrated strong investor interest, with Spain setting a new record in demand during its latest 10-year bond sale, registered at 155 billion euros. Although European Central Bank officials have suggested interest rate cuts, market impact has remained minimal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
