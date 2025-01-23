Magnetic Maharashtra: The New Investment Powerhouse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a landmark achievement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, with the state securing over Rs 15 lakh crore in investments. This windfall is set to create nearly 15 lakh jobs, emblematic of the trust global investors have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the government's decisive mandate.

Championing Maharashtra as an industrial powerhouse, Fadnavis emphasized that the investment commitments span diverse sectors from manufacturing to technology. All geographic regions of the state are covered, underscoring Maharashtra's comprehensive development strategy. The investment surge is part of a strategic plan to elevate Maharashtra to a USD 1 trillion economy within the next decade, a move supported by an economic advisory council led by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

With noteworthy developments in formerly Naxalite-affected areas like Gadchiroli, the state is transforming into an investment destination. Fadnavis outlined plans to revitalize the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' summit to parallel the prestige of the Davos forum, aiming to foster more partnerships and collaborations among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)