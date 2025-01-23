India's Rising Era: Unstoppable Growth and Global Influence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos that India is commencing its golden era, predicting the nation will lead in global economic growth.

Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting India's democracy ensures stability and that the 'Viksit Bharat-2047' goal is garnering trust worldwide. He emphasized India's unique strengths and potential for abundant opportunities.

Highlighting India's advancements, Naidu expressed confidence in its position in renewable energy and technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, and noted the country's growing international respect, as reflected at the Davos forum.

