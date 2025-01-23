India's Rising Era: Unstoppable Growth and Global Influence
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that India's golden era has commenced, predicting rapid economic growth and increased global influence. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Naidu emphasized India's potential in renewable energy and technology sectors, highlighting burgeoning international respect.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos that India is commencing its golden era, predicting the nation will lead in global economic growth.
Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting India's democracy ensures stability and that the 'Viksit Bharat-2047' goal is garnering trust worldwide. He emphasized India's unique strengths and potential for abundant opportunities.
Highlighting India's advancements, Naidu expressed confidence in its position in renewable energy and technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, and noted the country's growing international respect, as reflected at the Davos forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- growth
- Naidu
- WEF
- Davos
- economy
- Modi
- Viksit Bharat
- renewable energy
- technology
ALSO READ
BJP's Crucial Delhi Poll Strategy Meeting Involving Modi and Shah
Liberalizing Uzbekistan’s Economy: The Role of Services in Driving Future Prosperity
Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand National Games Inaugurated by PM Modi
Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Ignites Andhra Pradesh
PM Narendra Modi, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam.