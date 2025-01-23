Left Menu

Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra's Davos Delegation Strategy

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes Maharashtra's delegation to Davos, highlighting that most investment MoUs were with Indian companies. He questions the focus on local ties instead of international relations. Thackeray suggests hosting an investment summit in Maharashtra and collaborating with WEF for a summer event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:35 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's strategy at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Of the 29 investment MoUs signed, he notes that only one involves a foreign company, questioning the delegation's focus.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a state delegation to the annual five-day meeting in Switzerland, where Thackeray contended the focus was misplaced. He suggested that rather than signing MoUs with Indian-based companies in Davos, the time could be better spent fostering international ties.

Thackeray also proposed that Maharashtra host its own investment summit and collaborate with the WEF for a mid-year event in the state. His critique extended to Eknath Shinde's Urban Development Department's participation, noting the absence of other potential ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

