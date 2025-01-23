Latur Farmers Rally Against Nagpur-Goa Expressway
Farmers in Maharashtra's Latur are set to protest against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. The 802-kilometre highway, aimed at benefiting contractors, will require extensive land acquisition, affecting farmers' lands and cultivation. Despite opposition, the government plans to proceed with the project, which will cross 12 districts, acquiring 27,000 acres.
Farmers in Maharashtra's Latur district are gearing up for a protest this Friday against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. The expressway, extending 802 kilometers, has been criticized for primarily benefitting contractors while threatening the livelihoods of local farmers through significant land acquisition.
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Anil Byale voiced concerns on Thursday, highlighting that the government plans to continue with the project despite widespread disapproval. The expressway is set to cross 12 districts, including Latur, where 481 acres from several villages will be seized for the construction.
Byale revealed that the total land requirement for the expressway amounts to 27,000 acres, impacting fertile lands currently under cultivation. Demonstrations are expected to occur in other districts as well, reflecting a statewide opposition to the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
