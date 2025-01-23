Karnataka Express Tragedy: A Fatal Chain Reaction
The Jalgaon train accident, initially thought to have claimed 13 lives, was revised to 12 after a torso and head were confirmed to be from the same person. Chaos ensued due to a false fire alarm, leading to passengers deboarding the train and getting struck by another. An inquiry is ongoing.
Country:
India
The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident was revised to 12 after officials confirmed that a torso and a head found at the scene belonged to the same person. Initially, the count was 13 as a woman's body and head were mistaken for being from different individuals.
The tragedy occurred when passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express exited the train following an alarm chain-pulling incident, only to be hit by the Karnataka Express. Initial panic was due to a false fire alarm, reportedly started by a tea seller, causing chaos amongst passengers.
A team of five senior railway officials is investigating the incident. Among the victims, seven were from Nepal, including Lachchiram Khataru Pasi. The Railway Board has yet to determine if the Commissioner of Railway Safety will launch an independent inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
