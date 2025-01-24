Kalpataru Projects Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,038 Crore
Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders valued at Rs 2,038 crore. These orders, involving transmission, distribution, and building projects, enhance their year-to-date order intake to Rs 19,361 crore. KPIL operates in over 30 countries, emphasizing growth in upcoming quarters.
Kalpataru Projects International has announced the acquisition of new orders totaling Rs 2,038 crore, as stated on Friday. The company's latest orders encompass projects in the Transmission & Distribution sector, both domestically and internationally, as well as building projects within India.
According to a company statement, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO of KPIL, highlighted that the year-to-date (YTD) order intake has surged to Rs 19,361 crore, significantly enhancing the business's market visibility. Mohnot emphasized the company's solid order book, proven capabilities, and promising tender pipeline that foretell growth in subsequent quarters.
KPIL stands among the largest specialized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, involved in a diverse array of sectors such as Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility, Highways, and Airports. The company is currently executing projects across 30 countries, boasting a global presence in 75.
(With inputs from agencies.)
