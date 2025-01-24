Amul's Strategic Milk Price Reduction: A Boost for Larger Packs
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, under the Amul brand, reduced milk prices by Rs 1 per litre for one-litre packs across India. This move, intended to promote larger pack purchases, comes as GCMMF reports an 8% turnover growth to Rs 59,445 crore for the 2023-24 financial year.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets the renowned Amul brand dairy products, has announced a reduction in milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India, but only for one-litre packs.
Managing Director Jayen Mehta stated that this price cut is an incentive for consumers to purchase larger milk packs. In Delhi, prices for Amul Gold have dropped to Rs 67 from Rs 68 per litre, and Amul Taaza to Rs 55 from Rs 56.
During the 2023-24 financial year, GCMMF's turnover rose by 8% to Rs 59,445 crore. With daily milk handling of 310 lakh litres, GCMMF remains a leader, featuring in the top 20 global dairy companies and expanding its market to 50 countries, including the recent entry into the US.
