FTSE 100 Falters Amid Sterling Surge, Burberry Outshines

On Friday, Britain's FTSE 100 experienced a decline of 0.7% as the surge in sterling negatively impacted export-focused firms. In contrast, Burberry saw a significant rise, driven by an impressive U.S. holiday performance, surpassing sales predictions.

This week marked a record high for the benchmark as global stocks surged. President Donald Trump's softer approach to tariffs and potential U.S. economic boosts had a hand in this uptick. Conversely, global companies like Shell and HSBC were affected by sterling's two-week rise against the dollar amidst ongoing tariff policy uncertainties.

UK-listed miners, including Antofagasta and Rio Tinto, climbed following a hopeful jump in copper prices tied to a prospective U.S.-China trade agreement. Midcap index, FTSE 250, maintained stability. Burberry's stronger-than-expected quarter buoyed other European luxury firms, while Bloomsbury and Diageo indicated varied performance outcomes, amid broader signs of tepid British business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)