Galgotias University Triumphs with Platinum Rating in Journalism by QS I-GAUGE

Galgotias University in Greater Noida has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Rating for Journalism and Mass Communication by the QS I-GAUGE Awards, marking a significant achievement in media education.

The accolade reflects the university's ongoing initiatives to meet global standards, featuring state-of-the-art facilities like a media studio and Mac Lab, and a distinguished faculty. These efforts underscore its commitment to excellence in teaching and learning.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, emphasized the significance of the award as a testament to the dedication of faculty, staff, and students. Galgotias University's strategic focus on innovative teaching and live project platforms like Yuva Junction showcases student abilities in a professional realm.

This recognition further cements Galgotias University's position as a leader in media education, continuously enhancing its infrastructure and educational offerings to produce adept professionals ready for industry challenges.

Galgotias University is a renowned institution accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC and offers a broad range of programs across 20 schools. It continues to be recognized for its contribution to education and innovation, achieving an 'Excellent' rating in ARIIA Ranking and support for its Innovation and Incubation Center from the Government of India's Ministry of Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)