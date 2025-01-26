Left Menu

Ceigall India Secures Southern Ludhiana Bypass Contract

Ceigall India has secured a contract to develop the 25.24 km six-lane Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The project, valued at Rs 923 crore, is crucial for the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor and will proceed under the hybrid annuity model.

Ceigall India announced on Sunday that it has secured the contract for developing a 25.24 km, six-lane greenfield southern Ludhiana Bypass.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for this crucial infrastructure project, which will start near Rajgarh village and connect to the Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE-5) near Ballowal village.

Valued at Rs 923 crore, the project is a key part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor and will be executed under a hybrid annuity model in Punjab. Previously awarded to Ceigall in June 2022 for Rs 702 crore, it was revoked due to site unavailability. Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal highlights this project as a testament to the company's expertise and resilience while forecasting contracts worth Rs 5,000 crore by March 2025.

