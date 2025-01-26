Tata Steel's Historic Coke Oven Decommissioning

Tata Steel has released details regarding the decommissioning of its historic coke oven battery #7 at Jamshedpur, set for January 27. The company aims to prevent any misinterpretations regarding the flaring expected during the shutdown process.

This coke oven battery, the first of its kind in India, has been in operation for 36 years and has produced over 12 million tonnes of coke, significantly transforming the steel sector, according to a company statement.

The decommissioning will see the battery disconnected from the by-product plant's foul gas suction network. Standard operating procedures will guide the safe flaring of raw gas from the ovens, anticipated to begin at 9 am and lasting nearly 24 hours. Tata Steel assures that the flaring is a planned, controlled, and safe activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)