Tata Steel's Historic Coke Oven Decommissioning

Tata Steel announced the decommissioning of its pioneering coke oven battery #7 at Jamshedpur on January 27. The battery, operational for 36 years, greatly impacted the steel industry by producing over 12 million tonnes of coke. The planned process includes safe flaring procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has released details regarding the decommissioning of its historic coke oven battery #7 at Jamshedpur, set for January 27. The company aims to prevent any misinterpretations regarding the flaring expected during the shutdown process.

This coke oven battery, the first of its kind in India, has been in operation for 36 years and has produced over 12 million tonnes of coke, significantly transforming the steel sector, according to a company statement.

The decommissioning will see the battery disconnected from the by-product plant's foul gas suction network. Standard operating procedures will guide the safe flaring of raw gas from the ovens, anticipated to begin at 9 am and lasting nearly 24 hours. Tata Steel assures that the flaring is a planned, controlled, and safe activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

