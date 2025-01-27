Hostage Release Paves Way for Gaza Homecoming Amid Ceasefire

In a significant turn of events in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to release Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud, by the end of the week, according to mediator Qatar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the upcoming release, stating that Israel would concurrently permit displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip early Monday.

This exchange, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, holds promise for respite after a prolonged period of violence and displacement, although the situation necessitates careful observance to maintain fragile peace.

