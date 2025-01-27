Left Menu

Hostage Release Paves Way for Gaza Homecoming Amid Ceasefire

Hamas plans to release female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two others, facilitated by Qatar. Israel agrees to allow northern Gaza residents to return home. This development, aided by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, ends 15 months of conflict, although tensions remain fragile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:03 IST
Hostage Release Paves Way for Gaza Homecoming Amid Ceasefire
hostage

In a significant turn of events in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to release Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud, by the end of the week, according to mediator Qatar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the upcoming release, stating that Israel would concurrently permit displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip early Monday.

This exchange, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, holds promise for respite after a prolonged period of violence and displacement, although the situation necessitates careful observance to maintain fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

