US-Colombia Agreement Averts Trade War Over Deportations

The U.S. and Colombia reached an agreement to avoid a trade war, as Colombia consented to accept deported migrants via military flights. President Trump's administration had contemplated tariffs and sanctions. Colombia agreed to Trump's terms, maintaining favorable trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. and Colombia have averted a potential trade war after Colombia agreed to accept deported migrants via U.S. military aircraft, according to a White House statement on Sunday. This agreement comes after President Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for previously refusing to accept these flights.

In a joint statement, Colombia's administration indicated their intent to comply with Trump's terms, avoiding any immediate penalties from Washington. With Colombia's agreement, the U.S. halted the draft measures that included severe tariffs and travel restrictions.

Colombia, a significant trading partner for the U.S., relies heavily on this relationship, contributing significantly to its GDP. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, despite his opposition to military deportation flights, confirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating the return of migrants.

