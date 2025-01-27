US-Colombia Agreement Averts Trade War Over Deportations

The U.S. and Colombia have averted a potential trade war after Colombia agreed to accept deported migrants via U.S. military aircraft, according to a White House statement on Sunday. This agreement comes after President Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for previously refusing to accept these flights.

In a joint statement, Colombia's administration indicated their intent to comply with Trump's terms, avoiding any immediate penalties from Washington. With Colombia's agreement, the U.S. halted the draft measures that included severe tariffs and travel restrictions.

Colombia, a significant trading partner for the U.S., relies heavily on this relationship, contributing significantly to its GDP. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, despite his opposition to military deportation flights, confirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating the return of migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)