Left Menu

Macrotech's Robust Growth Amid Corporate Trademark Dispute

Macrotech Developers reduced its net debt by 12% in Q3 to Rs 4,320 crore due to strong pre-sales and internal cash flows. Despite a legal dispute over trademarks with House of Abhinandan Lodha, Macrotech reported significant growth, achieving record pre-sales and increased profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:28 IST
Macrotech's Robust Growth Amid Corporate Trademark Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Macrotech Developers reported a significant reduction in its net debt, cutting it by 12% during the December quarter to Rs 4,320 crore, according to MD Abhishek Lodha. This improvement comes on the back of strong pre-sales and robust internal cash flows.

The company, which operates under the Lodha brand, reduced its debt from Rs 4,930 crore recorded at the end of September. In an interview with PTI, Lodha detailed the company's outstanding performance during this period and expressed optimism about ending the fiscal year on a high.

Amidst these financial achievements, Macrotech is embroiled in a legal dispute with the House of Abhinandan Lodha over trademark usage. Despite this challenge, the company hit record pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore, reflecting a 32% year-on-year increase, and remains focused on reaching its annual target of Rs 17,500 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025