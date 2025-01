Security Concerns Lead to Flight Suspension from Israel to Paphos

Israel has temporarily halted its commercial flights to Paphos, Cyprus due to undisclosed security concerns, Cypriot officials reported on Monday. The decision, initiated by Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet, impacts mainly the charter flight traffic to this city located on Cyprus' western coast.

The suspension is unlikely to majorly affect Israeli tourism to Cyprus as the majority of flights from Israel land at Larnaca Airport, the island's principal air terminal. Israel comprises more than 10 percent of tourist arrivals to Cyprus in 2023.

While authorities have not disclosed specific security details prompting the suspension, Cypriot officials suggest it may be a strategic move for logistical efficiency, concentrating Israeli flights to the larger Larnaca Airport.

