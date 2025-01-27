Left Menu

Airfare Reforms to Ease Maha Kumbh Travel Surge

The civil aviation ministry is working on adjusting airfares and increasing flight numbers to Prayagraj due to the Maha Kumbh. With flights reaching 26 cities, including night flights, this move aims to handle the increased demand and make Prayagraj more accessible for the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry is taking action to address the surging airfares for Prayagraj amid the Maha Kumbh celebrations, which will last until February 26. Aviation regulator DGCA met with airline representatives to urge fare rationalization and add more flights to meet rising traffic demands.

Currently, Prayagraj has flights linking it to 26 cities, making it a hub for festival travelers. The increase in flights aims to accommodate more devotees and alleviate pressure on airfare. SpiceJet and Akasa Air are among airlines expanding service to Prayagraj, collectively adding around 47,000 seats in February.

Notably, Prayagraj airport saw over 30,000 passengers in a week, with operational adjustments including night flights to manage the influx. The festival began January 13 and ends February 26, with airfares rising significantly as demand peaks, particularly during the Shahi Sanan dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

