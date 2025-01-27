Left Menu

MakeMyTrip: Revolutionizing Travel Experience with New Ventures

MakeMyTrip plans to expand its offerings by venturing into cruise and experiential tourism, aiming to become a one-stop travel solution. CEO Rajesh Magow discusses the company’s commitment to maintaining growth driven by investments, rising incomes, and evolving consumer preferences in travel expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Online travel giant MakeMyTrip is set to broaden its horizons, exploring new service domains such as cruise and experiential tourism, according to Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO. The platform is focused on positioning itself as a comprehensive travel hub amid an industry-wide boom.

Speaking with PTI, Magow expressed optimism about MakeMyTrip's growth prospects, emphasizing the role of strategic investments and changing consumer trends towards travel and experiences. He highlighted the company's plan to diversify its offerings while sustaining robust growth momentum.

Magow also advocated for improved visa processes to enhance foreign tourism in India, alongside marketing initiatives similar to Incredible India. MakeMyTrip's recent financial results underscore its growing market strength, with a notable rise in net profits fueled by increased bookings across its service categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

