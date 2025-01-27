Left Menu

Kerala Ration Dealers End Strike After Successful Talks

Ration dealers in Kerala have ended their indefinite strike after discussions with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, who assured timely commission payments following coordination with the Finance Department. The strike, organized by five groups, aimed to demand increased commissions and prompt payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:40 IST
In Kerala, ration dealers have decided to end their indefinite strike following fruitful discussions with the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. The strike, which was orchestrated by five different organizations, concluded after a meeting with the minister.

Minister Anil confirmed that all ration shops would resume normal operations starting Tuesday. The dealers had initiated the strike to press for higher commissions and other pressing concerns, including a demand for timely commission payments by the 10th or 15th of each month. The minister assured compliance with this demand after coordinating with the Finance Department.

With these assurances, the protestors agreed to call off the strike. The Ration Traders Coordination Committee initially declared the indefinite strike starting January 27 after dialogues with Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Anil did not meet their expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

