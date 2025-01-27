Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Growth

Odisha strives for industrial excellence as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reveals ambitious plans at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. The state is prioritizing world-class infrastructure development and simplifying regulatory frameworks to attract investments.

Majhi emphasizes a three-pronged approach focusing on boosting industrial growth through ease of doing business and job opportunities. Odisha aims to become a top industrial hub with substantial resource allocation for critical infrastructure projects.

The state government remains committed to transparency, encouraging investors to see Odisha as a strategic partner. With significant investments in place, Odisha is poised for industrial transformation.

