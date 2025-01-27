Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Growth

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlines Odisha's strategic initiatives to boost industrial growth with world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business, and increased job creation at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. The state aims to become a major industrial hub, emphasizing transparent governance and substantial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:58 IST
Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Growth

Odisha strives for industrial excellence as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reveals ambitious plans at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. The state is prioritizing world-class infrastructure development and simplifying regulatory frameworks to attract investments.

Majhi emphasizes a three-pronged approach focusing on boosting industrial growth through ease of doing business and job opportunities. Odisha aims to become a top industrial hub with substantial resource allocation for critical infrastructure projects.

The state government remains committed to transparency, encouraging investors to see Odisha as a strategic partner. With significant investments in place, Odisha is poised for industrial transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025