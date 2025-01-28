Bangladesh Railway Workers Strike for Better Benefits

Bangladesh witnessed a halt in railway services on Tuesday as railway staff embarked on a strike demanding better pensions and additional benefits. This action impacted tens of thousands of commuters and freight operations across the nation.

Saidur Rahman, acting head of the Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Union, stated that the strike was initiated after talks with the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, failed to yield a satisfactory agreement late Monday.

The work stoppage has significant implications for the densely populated country, which relies heavily on its rail network of over 36,000 kilometers. As passengers expressed their frustrations, authorities resorted to buses as an alternative transport option.

(With inputs from agencies.)