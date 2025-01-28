Bangladesh Railway Workers Strike for Better Benefits
Railway workers in Bangladesh initiated a strike on Tuesday for higher pensions and benefits, disrupting passenger and freight services. This action follows unsuccessful negotiations between the Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Union and the interim government. The strike affects millions, highlighting challenges faced by the interim administration.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh witnessed a halt in railway services on Tuesday as railway staff embarked on a strike demanding better pensions and additional benefits. This action impacted tens of thousands of commuters and freight operations across the nation.
Saidur Rahman, acting head of the Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Union, stated that the strike was initiated after talks with the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, failed to yield a satisfactory agreement late Monday.
The work stoppage has significant implications for the densely populated country, which relies heavily on its rail network of over 36,000 kilometers. As passengers expressed their frustrations, authorities resorted to buses as an alternative transport option.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- railway
- strike
- workers
- pensions
- interim government
- benefits
- passengers
- transport
- Dhaka
ALSO READ
BNP Demands Early Elections, Challenges Interim Government's Timeline
Congress Promises Freebies and Benefits for Delhi Residents
Unemployment Benefits Rise Amid Robust Job Market
Secretary Sumita Dawra Chairs Meeting to Accelerate Integration of Platform Aggregators for Social Security Benefits under eShram Portal
Unlocking the Benefits of Depreciation Cover for Car Owners