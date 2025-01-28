Left Menu

Kerala Unveils Ambitious Export Promotion Policy 2025 to Boost Global Trade Presence

Kerala's cabinet has approved Export Promotion Policy 2025, aiming to transform the state into a global export hub. The policy emphasizes sustainable practices, innovative entrepreneurship, and infrastructure development to enhance export competitiveness and open new markets across various sectors including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala cabinet has taken a significant leap forward by approving the Export Promotion Policy 2025, designed to position the state as a formidable player in the global export market. This policy leverages Kerala's abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and cultural heritage to establish thriving export partnerships worldwide, according to an official release.

The policy outlines strategic initiatives focused on skill development, capacity building, and the promotion of innovative technologies. These efforts aim to bolster existing export units' competitiveness, create cutting-edge products, and adopt ESG practices to align with sustainable international trade.

Infrastructure development is a key component, with the government providing financial assistance including a one-time infrastructure subsidy and logistics cost reimbursement. New export opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals will be explored, supported by a state-sponsored digital platform to streamline export procedures and connect exporters with international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

