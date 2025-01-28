Kerala Unveils Ambitious Export Promotion Policy 2025 to Boost Global Trade Presence

The Kerala cabinet has taken a significant leap forward by approving the Export Promotion Policy 2025, designed to position the state as a formidable player in the global export market. This policy leverages Kerala's abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and cultural heritage to establish thriving export partnerships worldwide, according to an official release.

The policy outlines strategic initiatives focused on skill development, capacity building, and the promotion of innovative technologies. These efforts aim to bolster existing export units' competitiveness, create cutting-edge products, and adopt ESG practices to align with sustainable international trade.

Infrastructure development is a key component, with the government providing financial assistance including a one-time infrastructure subsidy and logistics cost reimbursement. New export opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals will be explored, supported by a state-sponsored digital platform to streamline export procedures and connect exporters with international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)