Left Menu

Rising School Zone Road Accidents: A Call for Action

In 2024, over 26,000 road accidents occurred in school zones across the country, highlighting concerns over road safety. Despite audits and increased design speeds by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, fatality rates remain high due to excessive speed and possible audit inefficiencies, says IRF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:11 IST
Rising School Zone Road Accidents: A Call for Action
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 26,000 road accidents took place in school zones, including colleges, across the country in 2024, according to the International Road Federation (IRF). The IRF has raised concerns about the rising number of road accidents in these areas.

Speaking at an event organized by the IRF, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary D Sarangi noted that despite comprehensive road safety audits at every stage of National Highways development, the national fatality rate is not decreasing.

The IRF revealed that as per the 2024 electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR), of the total 570,000 road accidents, 4.6% occurred in school zones. Sarangi cited high speed as a major cause of road accidents and noted efforts to increase design speeds for better mobility. Despite mandated safety audits, rising accident rates suggest possible inefficiencies among auditors and consultants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025