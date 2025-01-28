Rising School Zone Road Accidents: A Call for Action

More than 26,000 road accidents took place in school zones, including colleges, across the country in 2024, according to the International Road Federation (IRF). The IRF has raised concerns about the rising number of road accidents in these areas.

Speaking at an event organized by the IRF, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary D Sarangi noted that despite comprehensive road safety audits at every stage of National Highways development, the national fatality rate is not decreasing.

The IRF revealed that as per the 2024 electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR), of the total 570,000 road accidents, 4.6% occurred in school zones. Sarangi cited high speed as a major cause of road accidents and noted efforts to increase design speeds for better mobility. Despite mandated safety audits, rising accident rates suggest possible inefficiencies among auditors and consultants.

