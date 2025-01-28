Telangana Secures Massive Global Investments at WEF
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state has secured investments of Rs 1,80,000 crores during the World Economic Forum in Davos. This significant achievement underscores the state's potential as a business hub, with over 20 MoUs signed, focusing on data centers and pumped storage facilities.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed the state's impressive feat of securing investment commitments worth approximately Rs 1,80,000 crores at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The chief minister, addressing media personnel, emphasized this as a milestone for his government, countering opposition speculation and showcasing the state's strategic allure for global companies.
The Telangana delegation secured about 20 Memorandums of Understanding primarily geared towards establishing data centers and pumped storage facilities, aiming to boost local employment and drive economic growth.
