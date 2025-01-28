Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid U.S. Market Volatility

As turbulence overtakes U.S. markets, investors are seeking safety in assets like Japan's yen and European corporate credit. This rush comes amid fears of volatile U.S. policies, particularly President Donald Trump's trade strategies.

Trump's approach, seen as a double-edged sword, has injected uncertainty into global markets, leading investors to reconsider their strategies. The dollar's volatility and U.S. tech stock declines, driven by competition from China, have only added to the fray.

Investment experts recommend a diversified approach, focusing on resilient assets. The yen has emerged as a potential buffer, benefiting from Japan's recent rate hikes, while European markets, offering high-quality credit, present a stable option amidst unpredictable U.S. economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)