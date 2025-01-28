Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 Transformation: A New Era in Aviation

Mumbai International Airport, operating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is poised for a significant transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1. According to Tuesday's statement from the airport operator, the ambitious project aims to reshape passenger experience and establish a new standard in sustainability and innovation.

Upon completion, the revamped terminal will accommodate 20 million passengers annually, marking an impressive 42% increase in capacity, a testament to Mumbai's growth as a major international aviation hub. With over two million square feet of built-up area, the new terminal is set to become a symbol of digitalization and consumer convenience.

The redevelopment process will unfold in phases to limit disruptions to airport operations. The initial phase, starting in November 2025, involves demolishing the current structure, followed by constructing the new terminal.

Throughout the redevelopment, the airport operator emphasizes maintaining passenger convenience and safety as a priority. To manage the capacity gap during Terminal 1's demolition, CSMIA Terminal 2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to be operational in 2025, will accommodate passenger demand.

The coordination between the airports is designed to meet the increasing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, stated, "Our team at CSMIA is working diligently with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, minimizing disruptions to daily operations and passenger experience. This redevelopment is about enhancing capacity and securing Mumbai's global aviation prominence. Our unwavering focus is on delivering exceptional passenger service."

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of the globally diversified Adani Group. MIAL operates as a Public-Private Partnership with AAHL holding a 74% stake and the Airports Authority of India possessing the remaining 26% stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)