Left Menu

Brazil Rejects Air Force for U.S. Deportation Assists

Brazil has decided against using its air force for deportation flights of Brazilian migrants from the U.S. Following Colombia's tensions over similar flights, Brazil voiced concerns over the treatment of its citizens, seeking dignified deportations and engaging with the U.S. on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:04 IST
Brazil Rejects Air Force for U.S. Deportation Assists

Brazil will not utilize its air force planes to help deport Brazilian migrants from the United States, announced the country's top diplomat Mauro Vieira on Tuesday. This decision follows a diplomatic row with Colombia over deportation flights involving military aircraft.

Diplomatic tensions nearly escalated into a trade conflict between Colombia and the U.S. after confrontations regarding deportation flights with U.S. planes transporting shackled migrants. In response, Brazil summoned a senior U.S. diplomat after condemning the handcuffing of deportees during flights back to Brazil from the United States.

Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized that Brazilian citizens should not be handcuffed on deportation flights within Brazilian jurisdiction. He stated that Brazil plans to engage in discussions with U.S. authorities to ensure deportations are conducted in a dignified manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025