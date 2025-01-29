Brazil Rejects Air Force for U.S. Deportation Assists

Brazil will not utilize its air force planes to help deport Brazilian migrants from the United States, announced the country's top diplomat Mauro Vieira on Tuesday. This decision follows a diplomatic row with Colombia over deportation flights involving military aircraft.

Diplomatic tensions nearly escalated into a trade conflict between Colombia and the U.S. after confrontations regarding deportation flights with U.S. planes transporting shackled migrants. In response, Brazil summoned a senior U.S. diplomat after condemning the handcuffing of deportees during flights back to Brazil from the United States.

Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized that Brazilian citizens should not be handcuffed on deportation flights within Brazilian jurisdiction. He stated that Brazil plans to engage in discussions with U.S. authorities to ensure deportations are conducted in a dignified manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)