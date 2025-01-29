Left Menu

Shipping Firms Face Fees for Baltic Sea Passage to Safeguard Undersea Cables

Estonia suggests that shipping firms may have to pay fees to use the Baltic Sea, aimed at covering costs for protecting vulnerable undersea cables. Recent incidents of sabotage have led NATO to enhance security efforts in the region. This move could result in higher costs for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:17 IST
Shipping Firms Face Fees for Baltic Sea Passage to Safeguard Undersea Cables

In response to threats against undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, Estonia has proposed that shipping firms might need to pay fees to navigate one of the world's busiest maritime routes. The move aims to fund protective measures following a series of breaches.

NATO previously announced the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and drones to the area after several ships reportedly damaged power and communication cables. Estonia's Defence Minister, Hanno Pevkur, indicated that installing sensors and constructing protective casings are among the options considered to safeguard these essential installations.

While the costs of protection could ultimately lead to increased taxes or utility bills for consumers, a fee on vessels passing through the Baltic Sea is being considered. Recent incidents have implicated vessels believed to be part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' adding geopolitical tension to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025