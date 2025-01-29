Shipping Firms Face Fees for Baltic Sea Passage to Safeguard Undersea Cables
Estonia suggests that shipping firms may have to pay fees to use the Baltic Sea, aimed at covering costs for protecting vulnerable undersea cables. Recent incidents of sabotage have led NATO to enhance security efforts in the region. This move could result in higher costs for consumers.
In response to threats against undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, Estonia has proposed that shipping firms might need to pay fees to navigate one of the world's busiest maritime routes. The move aims to fund protective measures following a series of breaches.
NATO previously announced the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and drones to the area after several ships reportedly damaged power and communication cables. Estonia's Defence Minister, Hanno Pevkur, indicated that installing sensors and constructing protective casings are among the options considered to safeguard these essential installations.
While the costs of protection could ultimately lead to increased taxes or utility bills for consumers, a fee on vessels passing through the Baltic Sea is being considered. Recent incidents have implicated vessels believed to be part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' adding geopolitical tension to the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
