Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Odisha's Bold Step Forward

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of an industrial park exclusively for women entrepreneurs. A special cell for women will also be opened at IPICOL to further promote female participation in business. The initiative aims to encourage independent women-led ventures in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared on Wednesday the establishment of an industrial park designated for women entrepreneurs in the state.

The announcement came during the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025,' where a plenary session on women entrepreneurship, organized by 'Subhadra,' was in full swing. Majhi also revealed plans for a special cell at the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) specifically for assisting women entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that these initiatives would enable women to launch businesses independently and welcomed suggestions from women leaders to enhance female participation in business.

The session aimed to develop a strategic roadmap to boost the 'Subhadra' industry in the state by consulting with industry leaders on creating job opportunities for women in Odisha. Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, Hemant Sharma, noted that the state already operates a 'Subhadra Yojana' focused on women empowerment, which could now be linked to entrepreneurship to provide women with a viable platform to advance their business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

