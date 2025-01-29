Deepak Fertilisers Rockets as Profit Skyrockets
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals' shares surged nearly 16% after reporting a four-fold increase in quarterly profits. The net profit rose to Rs 253.09 crore from Rs 60.53 crore last year, driven by robust sales. The company's total income increased by 39% in the same period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals soared nearly 16% on Wednesday after the company reported a more than four-fold increase in net profit for the December quarter.
The stock closed at Rs 1,296.85 on the BSE, reflecting a 15.91% rise, while peaking at Rs 1,314 during the trading session.
On the NSE, the company's shares surged 13.97% to settle at Rs 1,275, driven by robust sales contributing to a net profit of Rs 253.09 crore, compared to Rs 60.53 crore the previous year. Total income also saw a 39% rise to Rs 2,591.58 crore, highlighted in a regulatory filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement