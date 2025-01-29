Coca-Cola Thrives Amidst Rising Beverage Competition in India

In a recent media briefing, Coca-Cola's global president John Murphy commended local competitors, such as Campa, for their commendable efforts in the Indian beverage industry. He noted that heightened competition ensures Coca-Cola remains innovative and responsive to changing market demands.

Despite India's current low beverage consumption, the industry is on an upward trajectory, thanks to the country's youthful population and escalating consumer expenditure. Murphy pointed out that these factors, coupled with urbanization and digitization, bolster the market's expansion.

Faced with competition from Reliance Industries' Campa brand and others, Murphy stated that Coca-Cola must remain vigilant and invest in the necessary capabilities to secure their market position. With a strong brand portfolio and a strategic focus, Coca-Cola remains optimistic about its future in one of its top global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)