Left Menu

Maharashtra's Call for Innovation and Growth in Upcoming Union Budget

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde advocates for substantial financial backing from the Centre for Maharashtra in the upcoming Union Budget. He emphasizes infrastructure, employment generation, and AI as key focuses, positioning Maharashtra as a pivotal driver of India's economic growth and innovation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:08 IST
Maharashtra's Call for Innovation and Growth in Upcoming Union Budget
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has issued a call to the Centre for substantial financial backing, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Speaking from his constituency, Kalyan, Shinde asserted that a robust Maharashtra is synonymous with a stronger India, highlighting the state's strategic partnership with the BJP-led NDA government to achieve national economic supremacy.

Capitalizing on Maharashtra's record-breaking investments at the Davos Summit, Shinde advocated for government support in transforming the state into India's innovation capital through pioneering programs for women, farmers, and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025