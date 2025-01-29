Maharashtra's Call for Innovation and Growth in Upcoming Union Budget
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde advocates for substantial financial backing from the Centre for Maharashtra in the upcoming Union Budget. He emphasizes infrastructure, employment generation, and AI as key focuses, positioning Maharashtra as a pivotal driver of India's economic growth and innovation journey.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has issued a call to the Centre for substantial financial backing, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, in the forthcoming Union Budget.
Speaking from his constituency, Kalyan, Shinde asserted that a robust Maharashtra is synonymous with a stronger India, highlighting the state's strategic partnership with the BJP-led NDA government to achieve national economic supremacy.
Capitalizing on Maharashtra's record-breaking investments at the Davos Summit, Shinde advocated for government support in transforming the state into India's innovation capital through pioneering programs for women, farmers, and youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Humans at the helm: Driving innovation and security in AI development
Research and innovation in scientific institutions are part of temperament of new India: PM Modi.
Safex Chemicals: Celebrating 34 Years of Innovation and Growth
Driving Innovation: JLR and Tata's Next-Level Connectivity
Paperworld India 2025: A Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability in Stationery and Gifting