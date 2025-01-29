Maharashtra's Call for Innovation and Growth in Upcoming Union Budget

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has issued a call to the Centre for substantial financial backing, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Speaking from his constituency, Kalyan, Shinde asserted that a robust Maharashtra is synonymous with a stronger India, highlighting the state's strategic partnership with the BJP-led NDA government to achieve national economic supremacy.

Capitalizing on Maharashtra's record-breaking investments at the Davos Summit, Shinde advocated for government support in transforming the state into India's innovation capital through pioneering programs for women, farmers, and youth.

