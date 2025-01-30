Left Menu

Fed's Steady Approach Amid Economic Shifts

The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate after previous cuts due to economic uncertainty. The rate was reduced from 5.3% to 4.3% last year amidst a weakening job market, but a recent rebound in hiring led to the decision to keep rates steady as inflation appears stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:45 IST
Fed's Steady Approach Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move reflecting its cautious strategy, the Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday following three consecutive cuts last year.

This decision highlights the Fed's intent to carefully monitor inflation trends and anticipate future policies under President Donald Trump. The interest rate reduction last year to 4.3% from 5.3% was partly due to concerns over a weakening job market, marked by slowed hiring during the summer and a rise in unemployment.

However, the recent improvement in employment figures has shifted the Fed's perspective. In its latest statement, the Fed acknowledged the solid state of the job market, with stable unemployment levels, while expressing a tougher stance on inflation, which remains somewhat elevated, suggesting limited rate cuts ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025