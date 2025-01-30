Fed's Steady Approach Amid Economic Shifts

In a move reflecting its cautious strategy, the Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday following three consecutive cuts last year.

This decision highlights the Fed's intent to carefully monitor inflation trends and anticipate future policies under President Donald Trump. The interest rate reduction last year to 4.3% from 5.3% was partly due to concerns over a weakening job market, marked by slowed hiring during the summer and a rise in unemployment.

However, the recent improvement in employment figures has shifted the Fed's perspective. In its latest statement, the Fed acknowledged the solid state of the job market, with stable unemployment levels, while expressing a tougher stance on inflation, which remains somewhat elevated, suggesting limited rate cuts ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)