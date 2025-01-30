Tragic Collision at Reagan National Sparks Questions

A devastating collision between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter occurred Wednesday near Ronald Reagan National Airport, Washington, leading to an urgent search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River. Initial reports suggest multiple fatalities, though the exact number remains unconfirmed as rescue teams continue their search for potential survivors.

Operations at the airport were suspended following the incident, with law enforcement helicopters surveying the area for clues regarding the crash's cause. The Federal Aviation Administration and military are both under scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump criticized the military helicopter's actions, alongside air traffic control, questioning why the disaster wasn't averted on such a clear night. His remarks have sparked discussions on aviation safety protocols and inter-agency communication.

