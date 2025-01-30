Tragedy on the Potomac: Midair Collision Claims Lives

A tragic midair collision involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter unfolded over the frigid Potomac River near Washington's Reagan National Airport. The incident, occurring late Wednesday night, has left a devastating toll, though exact figures remain unconfirmed by officials.

At a press conference, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas conveyed the gravity of the situation, hinting at the potential loss of over 60 passengers, while Jack Potter, CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, assured the public of ongoing rescue efforts.

As authorities scramble to piece together events leading to the crash, President Donald Trump suggested potential errors by the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers. The National Transportation Safety Board has since launched an investigation, with recovery operations battling severe weather conditions by the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)