Odisha Leads Rural Spending Surge; Punjab Tops Urban Chart

In a recent government survey covering August 2023 to July 2024, Odisha emerged as the state with the highest increase in rural Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE), recording a 14% rise. Meanwhile, urban areas in Punjab experienced a 13% surge, topping the charts for urban spending growth.

The survey by the Ministry of Statistics reveals significant variations in MPCE growth across 18 major states. Maharashtra and Karnataka reported the least increase in rural and urban areas respectively. Notable is the decline in the urban-rural expenditure gap in 11 states compared to previous levels.

Food items contributed nearly half of rural expenditure, with beverages and processed foods leading at 9.84%. In urban areas, non-food items like conveyance dominated with a 60% share. The Gini coefficient indicated reduced consumption inequality across the states, as detailed in the Ministry's summary findings.

