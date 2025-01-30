Left Menu

U.S. Economy Faces Slower Growth Despite Strong Domestic Demand

Economic growth in the U.S. decelerated to a 2.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending remained strong, but a record-high trade deficit and anticipated tariffs are influencing future economic projections. The Federal Reserve is maintaining a cautious approach to interest rate cuts this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:14 IST
U.S. Economy Faces Slower Growth Despite Strong Domestic Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States economy witnessed a slowdown in growth during the fourth quarter, with GDP increasing at an annualized rate of 2.3%. This deceleration follows a brisk 3.1% pace recorded in the preceding quarter, as reported by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Despite strong domestic demand expected to influence Federal Reserve policies on interest rates, economic skepticism looms due to a record-high goods trade deficit in December. The Atlanta Fed has accordingly adjusted its GDP forecast down from an earlier 3.2% estimate to 2.3%.

Compounding concerns are policy shifts under the Trump administration, including proposed tax cuts and tariffs, which economists fear may drive inflation. The economy's expansion surpasses the non-inflationary growth rate benchmark, but considerations about fiscal, trade, and immigration policies leave future growth uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025