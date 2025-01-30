Tragic Collision: Over 60 Feared Dead in Washington Air Disaster
More than 60 people are feared dead following a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The crash has sparked an investigation, with concerns over airspace congestion and standard communication protocols being scrutinized.
A fatal collision over the Potomac River has left over 60 people feared dead. An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. Rescue teams have recovered 28 bodies, with recovery efforts ongoing.
Those on board the jet included ice skaters and their coaches returning from an event in Wichita, Kansas, marking what could be the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade. The military helicopter was on a training exercise, carrying three soldiers.
The incident has raised concerns about congested airspace in the Washington D.C. area. An investigation has been launched, exploring potential failures in communication and standard protocols. President Donald Trump and others have expressed that the collision was preventable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- Washington
- Potomac
- American Airlines
- Black Hawk
- crash
- rescue
- investigation
- airspace
- Trump
ALSO READ
Intense Rescue Operations in Madhya Pradesh Village
Rescue Operation Underway After Well Collapse in Madhya Pradesh
Hong Kong Initiates Rescue Talks to Tackle Southeast Asia Trafficking Crisis
Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Sea Rescue: Stranded Passengers Saved
Tragedy in the Depths: South Africa's Illegal Mine Rescue Efforts