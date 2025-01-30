Tragic Collision: Over 60 Feared Dead in Washington Air Disaster

A fatal collision over the Potomac River has left over 60 people feared dead. An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. Rescue teams have recovered 28 bodies, with recovery efforts ongoing.

Those on board the jet included ice skaters and their coaches returning from an event in Wichita, Kansas, marking what could be the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade. The military helicopter was on a training exercise, carrying three soldiers.

The incident has raised concerns about congested airspace in the Washington D.C. area. An investigation has been launched, exploring potential failures in communication and standard protocols. President Donald Trump and others have expressed that the collision was preventable.

(With inputs from agencies.)