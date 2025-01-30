CBI Spearheads Coordination in Banking Fraud Investigations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) convened a crucial coordination meeting in Mumbai involving the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) from public sector banks. This focused meeting aimed to address and resolve pending issues related to ongoing banking fraud investigations and prosecutions, as per an official CBI statement.

This gathering follows a high-level meeting from December 4 of the previous year, demonstrating a continued effort to bolster cooperation between the DFS, CBI, and public sector banks. The objective remains to accelerate the investigations and prosecutions of bank fraud cases.

The meeting featured comprehensive presentations from the CBI and public sector banks on significant operational concerns. It was noted that many issues were addressed and resolved. Additionally, a structured platform for regular and formal dialogues between CVOs and the CBI was established, continuing the agenda set in the previous year's meeting.

