Technical Glitch Causes Belgian Airspace Shutdown
Belgium's airspace has been closed due to a malfunction in the air traffic control system managed by Skeyes, causing disruptions in the country's main and regional airports. The issue surfaced around 3 p.m. local time, affecting Brussels, Charleroi, Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend airports.
Belgian airspace shut down on Thursday following a technical glitch at the nation's air traffic controller, Skeyes. The system failure prompted immediate action, leading to a complete closure.
The malfunction became apparent at approximately 3 p.m. local time, leaving Belgium's primary airports, including Brussels and Charleroi, at a standstill.
The disruption extended to regional airports like Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend, prompting concerns and highlighting the need for system resilience in critical air traffic management roles.
