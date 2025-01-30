Left Menu

Technical Glitch Causes Belgian Airspace Shutdown

Belgium's airspace has been closed due to a malfunction in the air traffic control system managed by Skeyes, causing disruptions in the country's main and regional airports. The issue surfaced around 3 p.m. local time, affecting Brussels, Charleroi, Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend airports.

Updated: 30-01-2025 20:42 IST
Technical Glitch Causes Belgian Airspace Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian airspace shut down on Thursday following a technical glitch at the nation's air traffic controller, Skeyes. The system failure prompted immediate action, leading to a complete closure.

The malfunction became apparent at approximately 3 p.m. local time, leaving Belgium's primary airports, including Brussels and Charleroi, at a standstill.

The disruption extended to regional airports like Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend, prompting concerns and highlighting the need for system resilience in critical air traffic management roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

