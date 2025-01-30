Left Menu

Motorcycle Mishap on Currey Road: A Wake-Up Call for Traffic Safety

A 26-year-old student named Rupak Biswas was injured in a motorcycle-car collision on Currey Road bridge, Mumbai. Riding against traffic, he collided head-on with a car, injuring his left leg. Local people helped rush him to Nair Hospital. Police investigations revealed he was traveling the wrong way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:05 IST
In a concerning traffic incident, 26-year-old student Rupak Biswas sustained injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car on Currey Road bridge, Mumbai. Onlookers said the accident occurred as Biswas rode in the wrong direction.

According to authorities, the collision resulted in Biswas suffering a leg injury. Prompt local intervention ensured he was swiftly admitted to the civic-run Nair Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations confirmed that the crash was a result of the motorcyclist riding against traffic flow. This incident raises concerns about road safety and adherence to traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

