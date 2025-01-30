Left Menu

U.S. Economic Growth Slows Amid Boeing Strike and Policy Changes

In the fourth quarter, U.S. economic growth decelerated due to a Boeing strike and diminished business investments. While consumer spending remains strong, federal policies and uncertain future inflation impacts keep the Federal Reserve cautious on interest rates. The Trump administration's new fiscal strategies suggest potential future economic shifts.

30-01-2025
U.S. economic growth experienced a slowdown in the fourth quarter, largely influenced by a prolonged strike at Boeing that affected business investments. Despite this, robust consumer spending helps to keep the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans measured for the year.

According to a report by the Commerce Department, growth moderation was attributed to depleted business inventories and a surprising drop in imports, despite contributing to a record high goods trade deficit in December. Economists had expected higher growth, but the reality reflects strong domestic demand.

Economic resilience was noted despite previous fears of a recession following the Federal Reserve's significant rate hikes between 2022 and 2023 to combat inflation. New fiscal policies under the Trump administration may further influence economic dynamics, even as U.S. stocks and the labor market show robust activity.

