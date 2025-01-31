Accelerating Progress: India's Economic Resurgence

In a stirring address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian government's unwavering resolve to reinvigorate the economy from a 'policy paralysis' state, despite the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Speaking at the commencement of the Budget session, Murmu praised the government's swift decision-making and initiatives, notably citing reforms like the Waqf Board reorganization and the 'One Nation, One Election' policy. She also paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the victims of a recent stampede.

The President highlighted the impressive strides in digital technology, including the introduction of 5G and UPI expansion, as benchmarks of India's transformative economic journey. Digital payments have become ubiquitous, benefiting even small business owners, marking a significant step towards inclusive development and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)