India's Metro Network Surges to Third-Largest Globally
India has achieved the milestone of having the world's third-largest metro network, surpassing 1,000 km. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted efforts to enhance urban transportation, including expansion projects and new initiatives like electric buses and ropeways to modernize and energize Indian cities for 'Viksit Bharat'.
President Droupadi Murmu announced on Friday that India now hosts the world's third-largest metro network, spanning over 1,000 kilometers, emphasizing ongoing efforts to refine urban transportation.
Addressing Parliament at the Budget session's commencement, Murmu highlighted metro projects in cities like Delhi, Pune, Thane, and Bengaluru, as well as the newly launched Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj corridor, which are instrumental in advancing towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. To realize a future-ready India, urban amenities are being modernized and made energy-efficient, she noted.
Further, work is underway on 15 ropeway projects to improve connectivity and boost urban tourism. The deployment of 52,000 electric buses, with a budget of Rs 8,000 crore, is also set to transform urban transit and generate employment, she added.
