Left Menu

India's Metro Network Surges to Third-Largest Globally

India has achieved the milestone of having the world's third-largest metro network, surpassing 1,000 km. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted efforts to enhance urban transportation, including expansion projects and new initiatives like electric buses and ropeways to modernize and energize Indian cities for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:19 IST
India's Metro Network Surges to Third-Largest Globally
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu announced on Friday that India now hosts the world's third-largest metro network, spanning over 1,000 kilometers, emphasizing ongoing efforts to refine urban transportation.

Addressing Parliament at the Budget session's commencement, Murmu highlighted metro projects in cities like Delhi, Pune, Thane, and Bengaluru, as well as the newly launched Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj corridor, which are instrumental in advancing towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. To realize a future-ready India, urban amenities are being modernized and made energy-efficient, she noted.

Further, work is underway on 15 ropeway projects to improve connectivity and boost urban tourism. The deployment of 52,000 electric buses, with a budget of Rs 8,000 crore, is also set to transform urban transit and generate employment, she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025