Rural Renaissance: Economic Survey 2024-25 Highlights Transformation

The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals a strategic emphasis on elevating the quality of life in rural areas to promote inclusive development. Introduced in Parliament, the survey charts various initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, spanning rural housing, sanitation, clean energy, social protection, and connectivity to bolster rural livelihoods.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the financial needs of rural households and small enterprises are being fulfilled via micro-finance, self-help groups, and other intermediaries. The integration of digital technology into rural sectors has seen strides, with initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme overhauling land management and economic empowerment.

Healthcare, a focal point exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen notable advancements. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, extensive road networks enhance connectivity, while the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and the Jal Jeevan Mission significantly advance housing and water access. Efforts towards Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups aim to connect remote habitations through focused infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)