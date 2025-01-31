Left Menu

L&T Shares Surge Amid Impressive Profit Growth

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) soared over 4% following the announcement of a 14% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter. This surge was supported by a robust order book, leading to significant revenue growth and the firm's highest-ever quarterly orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:01 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in infrastructure and engineering, saw its shares rise by more than 4% after announcing a notable 14% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter. The substantial profit growth reflects strong revenue support.

The stock closed at Rs 3,567.20 on the BSE, climbing 4.31%, while on the NSE, it witnessed a 4.18% rise to Rs 3,564. Intraday, it surged nearly 5%. The firm's market valuation grew by Rs 20,269.43 crore, reaching Rs 4,90,536.60 crore, making L&T the top gainer among BSE Sensex firms.

L&T attributed the revenue rise to an unprecedented quarterly order book of Rs 1,16,036 crore, a 53% year-over-year increase, spanning sectors like thermal power, renewable energy, and hydrocarbons. The company's efforts in expanding its operations across geographies fueled this impressive performance.

