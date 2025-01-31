Left Menu

India's Investment Invitation: A Call for Stability and Growth

The Economic Survey urges India to enhance tax stability and certainty to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI). Despite short-term global volatility, India remains favorable for FDI due to robust economic fundamentals and structural reforms. FDI inflows have surpassed USD one trillion, with key sectors leading growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:29 IST
India's Investment Invitation: A Call for Stability and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is urged to improve tax stability and certainty to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI), as highlighted in the Economic Survey. Despite global market volatility, the long-term FDI outlook for India remains positive due to its strong economic fundamentals and ongoing structural reforms.

The survey underscores India's attractiveness as an investment destination, with sectors like services, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals leading FDI inflows. It calls for 'pulling out all the stops' to woo foreign investors and highlights that most sectors are open through the automatic route.

India's FDI inflows surpassed USD one trillion from April 2000 to September 2024. The challenge remains to address issues of tax certainty and stability to uphold its reputation as a key investment hub globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025