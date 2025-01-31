India's Investment Invitation: A Call for Stability and Growth
The Economic Survey urges India to enhance tax stability and certainty to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI). Despite short-term global volatility, India remains favorable for FDI due to robust economic fundamentals and structural reforms. FDI inflows have surpassed USD one trillion, with key sectors leading growth.
- India
India is urged to improve tax stability and certainty to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI), as highlighted in the Economic Survey. Despite global market volatility, the long-term FDI outlook for India remains positive due to its strong economic fundamentals and ongoing structural reforms.
The survey underscores India's attractiveness as an investment destination, with sectors like services, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals leading FDI inflows. It calls for 'pulling out all the stops' to woo foreign investors and highlights that most sectors are open through the automatic route.
India's FDI inflows surpassed USD one trillion from April 2000 to September 2024. The challenge remains to address issues of tax certainty and stability to uphold its reputation as a key investment hub globally.
