Quick-Thinking Train Pilot Averts Disaster in Maharashtra

The Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express narrowly avoided a collision in Maharashtra's Jalna district when its alert loco pilot halted the train on spotting a truck abandoned on the tracks. The truck was removed with the help of villagers, and the Railway Protection Force is attempting to apprehend the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:37 IST
An alert train pilot successfully averted a potentially catastrophic accident in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Due to his vigilance, the Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express was brought to a halt just in time to avoid colliding with an abandoned truck left on the railway tracks.

The incident occurred at Sarwari in Partur tehsil at 2pm, noted railway official Rajesh Shinde. The truck reportedly stalled on the tracks, prompting its driver to flee the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Using quick reflexes, loco pilot M Hussain halted the train safely, with the truck later being moved from the tracks with the aid of local villagers. Investigations are underway as the Railway Protection Force seeks to apprehend the driver under the Railway Act's provisions.

