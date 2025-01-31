Left Menu

Navigating Textiles: Simplifying Export Procedures for Growth

The Economic Survey highlights the need for India to address complex procedures faced by textile exporters, contrasting them with competitors like China and Vietnam. Streamlining these processes is crucial for reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. The shift towards sustainable production driven by global regulations adds another layer of challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:16 IST
Navigating Textiles: Simplifying Export Procedures for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey released on Friday urged the need to address challenges faced by textile exporters, particularly complex procedures, to foster growth in the sector.

The survey pointed out that while competitors such as China and Vietnam have simplified processes, Indian textile exporters are burdened by stringent regulations requiring them to meticulously document fabric, buttons, and zippers.

Simplifying these processes could lower costs and ease pressures on exporters, making them more efficient. However, rising industry costs and a shift towards sustainable production, driven by global regulatory changes, present additional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025