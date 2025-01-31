Navigating Textiles: Simplifying Export Procedures for Growth

The Economic Survey released on Friday urged the need to address challenges faced by textile exporters, particularly complex procedures, to foster growth in the sector.

The survey pointed out that while competitors such as China and Vietnam have simplified processes, Indian textile exporters are burdened by stringent regulations requiring them to meticulously document fabric, buttons, and zippers.

Simplifying these processes could lower costs and ease pressures on exporters, making them more efficient. However, rising industry costs and a shift towards sustainable production, driven by global regulatory changes, present additional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)