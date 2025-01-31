Tragedy in the Skies Over Washington: Air Safety Under Scrutiny

Federal authorities have imposed restrictions on helicopter flights near Washington, DC's Reagan Washington National Airport indefinitely. This action comes in the wake of a tragic midair collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter, claiming 67 lives. This incident marks the deadliest air disaster in the U.S. in two decades.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken measures to mitigate the risk of further collisions, allowing only police and medical helicopters access to areas near the airport. The crash highlights significant air safety challenges, particularly a shortage of air traffic controllers at the congested airport, which serves multiple commercial airports and military bases.

The National Transportation Safety Board is examining the aircraft's black boxes, while divers work to recover the wreckage. President Trump and others have raised concerns about maintaining safety protocols amidst heavy air traffic. Reform of the FAA and air safety protocols have been pledged as a result of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)